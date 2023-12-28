top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/2/2024
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Rise with Palestine at Alameda City Council Meeting

sm_412766159_378909238137332_8125075605789620052_n.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
2263 Santa Clara Ave
3rd Floor, City Council Chambers
Alameda, CA
Alameda has added a letter calling on ceasefire to the agenda on Tuesday Jan 2, 2024! This agenda item will be open to public comment in-person and on Zoom. AFF4C invites Alamedans and community members to rise with Palestine.

Send an email in support of agenda item 10D to the city clerk by 6pm on January 2nd to: clerk [at] alamedaca.gov
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1XdROOP_cv/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 28, 2023 9:47AM
§
by Angela
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 9:47AM
sm_414481174_1349642688997500_8582987369448850266_n.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.instagram.com/p/C1XdROOP_cv/?i...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$53.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code