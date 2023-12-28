From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rise with Palestine at Alameda City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
2263 Santa Clara Ave
3rd Floor, City Council Chambers
Alameda, CA
Alameda has added a letter calling on ceasefire to the agenda on Tuesday Jan 2, 2024! This agenda item will be open to public comment in-person and on Zoom. AFF4C invites Alamedans and community members to rise with Palestine.
Send an email in support of agenda item 10D to the city clerk by 6pm on January 2nd to: clerk [at] alamedaca.gov
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1XdROOP_cv/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 28, 2023 9:47AM
► ▼ IMC Network