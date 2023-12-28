From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Palo Alto: New Year's Eve Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner of Town & Country Village

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA

This year New Years will be different. Please join our Vigil for the Children of Gaza.



