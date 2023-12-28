From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto: New Year's Eve Vigil for the Children of Gaza
Sunday, December 31, 2023
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Angela
Corner of Town & Country Village
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
This year New Years will be different. Please join our Vigil for the Children of Gaza.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1XPtN_x72o/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 28, 2023 9:37AM
