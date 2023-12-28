RACCOON - new activist group seeks members RACCOON [at] gmx.us) by Hank Pellissier





is a new activist group in the SF Bay Area

it will be LOUD and CONFRONTATIONAL



It is seeking members - if interested email

In our collective - all strategy and decisions are made by all members of the group

Our initial actions are to Free Palestine - perhaps attending SF Board of Supervisors meetings



We can be LOUD - we have megaphones, air horns, drums, cymbals, tambourines - all noise-makers are shared - we can DISRUPT



other options - banging pots together, banging trashcan lids on the sidewalk (i.e., Ireland)



our rallies are LOOSELY STRUCTURED - we want the imagination of the mob to determine action