From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
RACCOON - new activist group seeks members
RACCOON - 'Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise"
is a new activist group in the SF Bay Area
it will be LOUD and CONFRONTATIONAL
It is seeking members - if interested email RACCOON [at] gmx.us
more info at https://sharetheworld.club
is a new activist group in the SF Bay Area
it will be LOUD and CONFRONTATIONAL
It is seeking members - if interested email RACCOON [at] gmx.us
more info at https://sharetheworld.club
RACCOON - 'Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise"
In our collective - all strategy and decisions are made by all members of the group
Our initial actions are to Free Palestine - perhaps attending SF Board of Supervisors meetings
We can be LOUD - we have megaphones, air horns, drums, cymbals, tambourines - all noise-makers are shared - we can DISRUPT
other options - banging pots together, banging trashcan lids on the sidewalk (i.e., Ireland)
our rallies are LOOSELY STRUCTURED - we want the imagination of the mob to determine action
In our collective - all strategy and decisions are made by all members of the group
Our initial actions are to Free Palestine - perhaps attending SF Board of Supervisors meetings
We can be LOUD - we have megaphones, air horns, drums, cymbals, tambourines - all noise-makers are shared - we can DISRUPT
other options - banging pots together, banging trashcan lids on the sidewalk (i.e., Ireland)
our rallies are LOOSELY STRUCTURED - we want the imagination of the mob to determine action
For more information: https://sharetheworld.club
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network