California San Francisco Arts + Action

RACCOON - new activist group seeks members

by Hank Pellissier (RACCOON [at] gmx.us)
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 6:50AM
RACCOON - 'Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise"

is a new activist group in the SF Bay Area
it will be LOUD and CONFRONTATIONAL

It is seeking members - if interested email RACCOON [at] gmx.us
more info at https://sharetheworld.club
sm_screen_shot_2023-12-27_at_5.05.56_am.jpg
original image (999x667)
RACCOON - 'Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise"

In our collective - all strategy and decisions are made by all members of the group
Our initial actions are to Free Palestine - perhaps attending SF Board of Supervisors meetings

We can be LOUD - we have megaphones, air horns, drums, cymbals, tambourines - all noise-makers are shared - we can DISRUPT

other options - banging pots together, banging trashcan lids on the sidewalk (i.e., Ireland)

our rallies are LOOSELY STRUCTURED - we want the imagination of the mob to determine action
For more information: https://sharetheworld.club
