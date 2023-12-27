Tick-Tock: Token Tidbits in the Winter War on the Homeless rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

Two homeless memorials were held on December 21st in Santa Cruz, one by "service providers", the other by Food Not Bombs. I reprint the flyers I distributed at these events as well as the December 25th Xmas dinner organized by Joe Schultz, Food Not Bombs, Friends of Xmas, and the inevitable Steve Pleich.