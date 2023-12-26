From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fascism, Civil War, Argentina, Melei & The Class Struggle With Ricardo Ortiz
WorKWeek looks at the rise of Javier Melei in Argentina, the rise of fascism and the growing class struggle and possible massive general strikes to bring down the government.
The election of Javier Melei in Argentina and his radical program of privatization, elimination
of all subsidies for food and transportation has brought mass protests and the threat of fascism
and a civil war to the country. Labor researcher and historian Ricardo Ortiz reports on the
working class history of Argentina and the growing mass working class confrontation and
mobilization against the Melie government.
The UGT and other unions have been forced recently to move towards unity with the left and
also prepare for mass protests which may lead to a general strike to bring down the Melei
government.
Javier Melei also has told the country he consults and takes advice from his five cloned dogs
including one called Milton named for Milton Friedman.
Ortiz also talks about the role of the US government, CIA and AFL-CIO leadership in
overthrowing the Argentinian government in 1976 and the jailing, torture and murder of
thousands of trade unionists including workers at Ford and Mercedes in the country.
Ortiz connects the rise of fascism in Argentina with the Trump development in the United States and the need for the unions and working class to prepare for this struggle.
This interview was done on 12/27/23
Additional Media:
Argentina Election of Javier Melei, Rise Of Fascism & The Working Class With Guillermo Kane of PO
https://youtu.be/aN7JSkU1kGQ
Working Class Struggles In Argentina & Lessons For Today With Guillermo Kane of the Workers Party
https://youtu.be/J0xTGpYX99E
Argentinian Buenos Aires Metro Workers And The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/tZ7u2HL7CfU
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/bJg48yUOFvk
