WorKWeek looks at the rise of Javier Melei in Argentina, the rise of fascism and the growing class struggle and possible massive general strikes to bring down the government.

The election of Javier Melei in Argentina and his radical program of privatization, eliminationof all subsidies for food and transportation has brought mass protests and the threat of fascismand a civil war to the country. Labor researcher and historian Ricardo Ortiz reports on theworking class history of Argentina and the growing mass working class confrontation andmobilization against the Melie government.The UGT and other unions have been forced recently to move towards unity with the left andalso prepare for mass protests which may lead to a general strike to bring down the Meleigovernment.Javier Melei also has told the country he consults and takes advice from his five cloned dogsincluding one called Milton named for Milton Friedman.Ortiz also talks about the role of the US government, CIA and AFL-CIO leadership inoverthrowing the Argentinian government in 1976 and the jailing, torture and murder ofthousands of trade unionists including workers at Ford and Mercedes in the country.Ortiz connects the rise of fascism in Argentina with the Trump development in the United States and the need for the unions and working class to prepare for this struggle.This interview was done on 12/27/23Additional Media:Argentina Election of Javier Melei, Rise Of Fascism & The Working Class With Guillermo Kane of POWorking Class Struggles In Argentina & Lessons For Today With Guillermo Kane of the Workers PartyArgentinian Buenos Aires Metro Workers And The Class StruggleProduction of Labor Video Project