SF: New Years Eve Car Protest for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time:

11:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Queers for Justice

Location Details:

Meet at 638 Buckingham Way (parking lot behind Stonestown Mall) at 11pm on 12/31.

Join us for a car protest in some of the hillier neighborhoods on the West Side of San Francisco. Let’s remind everyone that the genocide does not stop for the holiday and we need to fight in the new year for a just world and a Free Palestine! Bring all your noise makers!



No Justice, No Cheer!