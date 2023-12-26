From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF: New Years Eve Car Protest for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time:
11:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Queers for Justice
Location Details:
Meet at 638 Buckingham Way (parking lot behind Stonestown Mall) at 11pm on 12/31.
Join us for a car protest in some of the hillier neighborhoods on the West Side of San Francisco. Let’s remind everyone that the genocide does not stop for the holiday and we need to fight in the new year for a just world and a Free Palestine! Bring all your noise makers!
No Justice, No Cheer!
No Justice, No Cheer!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 26, 2023 9:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network