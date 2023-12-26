top
Palestine
Palestine
Date:
Friday, December 29, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Corner of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Road
Palo Alto, CA
The women and men of the Peninsula/Palo Alto WILPF branch (Women's Intl. League for Peace & Freedom) vigil silently, in Quaker tradition, every Friday for peace and justice, in these times of hate and violence around the globe.

We stand together in witness and mourning for the loss of lives, and call for an end: in ceasefire agreements and peace negotiations. We do not forget the other issues we have stood for every Friday at the Palo Alto corner of El Camino & Embarcadero, on the public sidewalk outside Town & Country Village: the ravages of climate change, poverty, racism, sexism, homelessness - so many other injustices,....but we focus now on an end to war and a return to brotherhood and peace to heal our planet. Join us 12pm-1pm to stand peaceably as witnesses against the violence of hate, stand for peace.

For more information: wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/events-calendar/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 26, 2023 8:34PM
