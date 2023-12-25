From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: USCPR Action Kickoff: Building a Liberated Future
Date:
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join us on Thursday, January 25 for a webinar to kick off USCPR Action, the new advocacy and political arm of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.
As we head into the 2024 election year, USCPR Action will advance Palestinian rights in U.S. politics, from stopping the Gaza genocide to ending U.S. military funding to Israel.
We'll discuss how to push Congress to meet our demands amid growing support for Palestinian liberation, and we'll break down strategies to use in this political landscape.
As we head into the 2024 election year, USCPR Action will advance Palestinian rights in U.S. politics, from stopping the Gaza genocide to ending U.S. military funding to Israel.
We'll discuss how to push Congress to meet our demands amid growing support for Palestinian liberation, and we'll break down strategies to use in this political landscape.
For more information: http://uscpraction.org/kickoff
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 25, 2023 12:12PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network