Webinar: USCPR Action Kickoff: Building a Liberated Future

Date:

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join us on Thursday, January 25 for a webinar to kick off USCPR Action, the new advocacy and political arm of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.



As we head into the 2024 election year, USCPR Action will advance Palestinian rights in U.S. politics, from stopping the Gaza genocide to ending U.S. military funding to Israel.



We'll discuss how to push Congress to meet our demands amid growing support for Palestinian liberation, and we'll break down strategies to use in this political landscape.