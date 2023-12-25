top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Virtual Q&A Discussion of the film "Israelism"

Date:
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Focusing on the stories of two young Americans raised to defend Israel at all costs, "Israelism" traces their awakening to Israel's dehumanization of Palestinians and the ongoing violence of the occupation. The film explores the past, present, and future of the relationship between American Jews and Israel, as growing numbers question whether support for Israel should condition and define their Jewish identity. Featuring a range of American Jewish thinkers, community leaders and activists, "Israelism" asks how and why Israel became the cornerstone of American Judaism, what the consequences have been, and what will happen as divisions continue to grow.

Watch the film for free at your convenience; then join the Q&A Discussion with:

Erin Axelman: filmmaker, co-founder of Tikkun Olam Productions
Simone Zimmerman: Jewish American activist, co-founder of IfNotNow
Lubna Alzaroo: instructor at University of Washington specializing in settler colonialism
Peter Beinart: editor-at-large at Jewish Currents, professor of journalism, CUNY and Publisher, The Beinart Newsletter

You must register to join the discussion & receive access to the film: Tinyurl.com/VFHL-January2024

Watch the Trailer: Tinyurl.com/VFHL-IsraelismTrailer

Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion .
For more information: http://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-January2024
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 25, 2023 11:56AM
