Hayward: Ceasefire for the Children of Palestine

Date:

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time:

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

CodePink Hayward

Location Details:

At 5 Flags location corner of Main Street and D St, near the Kabob restaurant in Hayward

Come share vigil for Peace in Gaza and Palestine



We have flags and large signs