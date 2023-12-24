From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hayward: Ceasefire for the Children of Palestine
Thursday, December 28, 2023
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Other
CodePink Hayward
At 5 Flags location corner of Main Street and D St, near the Kabob restaurant in Hayward
Come share vigil for Peace in Gaza and Palestine
We have flags and large signs
