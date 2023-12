Memorial to killed children, bloody hands on the sidewalk and a "die in"

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The ultimate desecration of the memory of those murdered in the Holocaust is turn your back on 'Never Again" and yes, ... again. This, the US proxy Israel, is now attempting in its genocide against the Palestinian people. They must be stopped and those responsible must be hauled before the International Criminal Court.The US is supplying the planes, the bombs, the reconnaissance, and the diplomatic cover for this crime.But decent people throughout the Bay Area are not remaining silent. There are almost daily demonstration against Israel and US complicity. One such action took place at the Israeli consulate on San Francisco's Montgomery Street.On Friday 22nd, San Francisco Code Pink returned to the consulate. They attempted to deliver a petition. They created a sidewalk memorial to the killed children using flowers, candles and little shoes. They printed "bloody" hands on the sidewalk and held a disturbingly realistic "die-in."A driverless car wandered by and a pretend child's corpse was promptly placed on the hood. Signs were then added. The car froze as it suffered a metaphysical crisis, stumbling over a fissure in its notion of space and time. It did not know what to do or what not to do. It simply didn't anything.The car's creators had not thought of including politics, history, ethics and the human condition in its algorithms. Perhaps a human could have helped.The police came by, removed the "corpse", the car wandered away and the universe resumed its unwinding, or what scientists call its "entropy".See all high resolution photos here