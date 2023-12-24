From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Candlelight vigil for Ceasefire
Date:
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Ohlone Park, Hearst @ McGee
Gather with lighted candles, hope for ceasefire, and a vision for peace on earth. We'll stand in vigil, sing the "Ceasefire" song and vintage peace songs. Some candles provided; bring some too. Hot apple cider, cookies, roasted chestnuts.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 24, 2023 1:38AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network