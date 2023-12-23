Palo Alto: Christmas Eve Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner Embarcadero & El Camino

Palo Alto, CA



We know Christmas celebrations have been canceled in Bethlehem because of the ongoing attacks on people in the West Bank and in Gaza. The Reverend Munther Isaac, who leads the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the West Bank, said, "If Christ were to be born today he would be born under the rubble."



Our presence at the vigil will send a message for a different reality!