Palo Alto: Christmas Eve Vigil for the Children of Gaza
Date:
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Corner Embarcadero & El Camino
Palo Alto, CA
We know Christmas celebrations have been canceled in Bethlehem because of the ongoing attacks on people in the West Bank and in Gaza. The Reverend Munther Isaac, who leads the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the West Bank, said, "If Christ were to be born today he would be born under the rubble."
Our presence at the vigil will send a message for a different reality!
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 23, 2023 6:07PM
