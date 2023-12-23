From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Stop Travis: No US Weapons for Genocide

Date:

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time:

6:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Toby Blomé

Location Details:

Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA

Rally, plus: Main Gate, Travis AFB

Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd.

Park and Gather at Commercial Center to left of Air Base Pkway & Parker Rd.





LET GAZA LIVE! PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW!



NO US $$ to ISRAEL!



Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, is the largest transport AF base in the U.S. and is actively shipping military supplies directly to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza.



Travis is complicit in genocide.

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/photos-c-17s-israel-carrying-munitions/



What: Rally Plus. Goal: To have a presence at all 4 gates!

RISE UP PEOPLE for GAZA!



Where: Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA

Rally & Protest at Main Gate;



Air Base Parkway, Exit off of I-80



When: Dec. 28, 6:00am - 9:00am

(Thousands of cars begin entering the base starting at 6am)



SIGN UP HERE:



Parking and Meet-Up place: Commercial parking lot to left of Parker Rd & Air Base Parkway, very close to Main Gate!



BRING:

Banners, signs and other visuals. Extra banners, visuals available.

Palestinian Flags and Keffiyehs encouraged.

Re-useable Water bottles

BUDDIES! Please carpool and organize into affinity groups, if possible.



Nonviolence Guidelines here:

Please pledge to adhere to guidelines while participating.



National Lawyers Guild (NLG) & Legal Observers will be attending.



ALL OUT FOR GAZA on DEC. 28!



For more info:



Sponsors & Endorsers List HERE:



Please contact us if your organization can sponsor or endorse.



Background: Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, is the largest transport AF base in the U.S. and is actively shipping military supplies directly to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza. Travis is complicit in genocide. Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000+ children. 1/2 to 1/3 of homes in Gaza have been destroyed. Hospitals, as well as ambulances, hospital workers and patients, many in critical condition. Healthcare services for those with serious wounds who have survived are almost non-existent, due to severe shortages of both essential medical supplies and medical workers. With mass displacement of Palestinians amidst severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and shelter



