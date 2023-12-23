top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California Central Valley U.S. Anti-War

Stop Travis: No US Weapons for Genocide

sm_image-1.jpg
original image (960x943)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Time:
6:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA
Rally, plus: Main Gate, Travis AFB
Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd.
Park and Gather at Commercial Center to left of Air Base Pkway & Parker Rd.
STOP TRAVIS - NO US WEAPONS FOR GENOCIDE

LET GAZA LIVE! PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW!

NO US $$ to ISRAEL!

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, is the largest transport AF base in the U.S. and is actively shipping military supplies directly to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza.

Travis is complicit in genocide.
https://www.airandspaceforces.com/photos-c-17s-israel-carrying-munitions/

What: Rally Plus. Goal: To have a presence at all 4 gates!
RISE UP PEOPLE for GAZA!

Where: Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA
Rally & Protest at Main Gate;

Air Base Parkway, Exit off of I-80

When: Dec. 28, 6:00am - 9:00am
(Thousands of cars begin entering the base starting at 6am)

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.codepink.org/fairfield1223

Parking and Meet-Up place: Commercial parking lot to left of Parker Rd & Air Base Parkway, very close to Main Gate!

BRING:
Banners, signs and other visuals. Extra banners, visuals available.
Palestinian Flags and Keffiyehs encouraged.
Re-useable Water bottles
BUDDIES! Please carpool and organize into affinity groups, if possible.

Nonviolence Guidelines here: https://www.codepink.org/fairfield1223
Please pledge to adhere to guidelines while participating.

National Lawyers Guild (NLG) & Legal Observers will be attending.

ALL OUT FOR GAZA on DEC. 28!

For more info: EastBayCODEPINK [at] gmail.com

Sponsors & Endorsers List HERE: https://www.codepink.org/fairfield1223

Please contact us if your organization can sponsor or endorse.

Background: Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, is the largest transport AF base in the U.S. and is actively shipping military supplies directly to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza. Travis is complicit in genocide. Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000+ children. 1/2 to 1/3 of homes in Gaza have been destroyed. Hospitals, as well as ambulances, hospital workers and patients, many in critical condition. Healthcare services for those with serious wounds who have survived are almost non-existent, due to severe shortages of both essential medical supplies and medical workers. With mass displacement of Palestinians amidst severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and shelter

For more information: https://www.codepink.org/fairfield1223
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 23, 2023 8:00AM
