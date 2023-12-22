From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Homeless deaths on the streets surge in 2023
The Dead Can't Dance Or Sing Anymore:
Homeless deaths on the streets surge in 2023
By Lynda Carson - December 22, 2023
Oakland - All too often in Oakland, I run across a candlelight vigil as I am walking down the street, being a grim reminder that life is short on the bloody streets of Oakland for the unfortunates who no longer can sing or dance their way through life anymore..... What a world!
During 2023, reportedly a whopping 420 unhoused and homeless people in San Francisco who cannot sing, dance, or get stoned anymore were mourned recently in a vigil.
A reflection of the homelessness and the unhoused crisis locally reveals that in 2023, reportedly there were 80 people who died in Marin County who were unhoused. Plus 201 deaths of the unhoused in San Jose, and reportedly there have been around 122 homeless/unhoused deaths in Santa Cruz County, and around 200 deaths in Sacramento.
Indeed, times are very grim, and apparently in Alameda County to enter the afterlife, if you are dead and need a death certificate to prove it, each copy of your death certificate will cost you $26.00. Just in case, a 2021 Alameda County, Homeless Mortality Report is available by clicking here.
Additionally, a Homeless Death Review Committee in California has been authorized for creation that may assist those with a morbid curiosity to identify the root causes of death among homeless individuals.
Attacks On The Homeless >>> https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67666887 :
The homeless and the unhoused are being murderd at alarming rates all across the nation, according to reports.
Homelessness Is Up By 12% Since 2022:
A recent report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released December 15, 2023, revealed that more than 650,000 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2023, a staggering colossal 12% increase from 2022. This includes, families, unaccompanied youth, plus around 35,574 veterans.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
