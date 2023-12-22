top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California East Bay U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Homeless deaths on the streets surge in 2023

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Fri, Dec 22, 2023 9:27PM
The Dead Can't Dance Or Sing Anymore:
Homeless deaths on the streets surge in 2023

By Lynda Carson - December 22, 2023

Oakland - All too often in Oakland, I run across a candlelight vigil as I am walking down the street, being a grim reminder that life is short on the bloody streets of Oakland for the unfortunates who no longer can sing or dance their way through life anymore..... What a world!

During 2023, reportedly a whopping 420 unhoused and homeless people in San Francisco who cannot sing, dance, or get stoned anymore were mourned recently in a vigil.

A reflection of the homelessness and the unhoused crisis locally reveals that in 2023, reportedly there were 80 people who died in Marin County who were unhoused. Plus 201 deaths of the unhoused in San Jose, and reportedly there have been around 122 homeless/unhoused deaths in Santa Cruz County, and around 200 deaths in Sacramento.

Indeed, times are very grim, and apparently in Alameda County to enter the afterlife, if you are dead and need a death certificate to prove it, each copy of your death certificate will cost you $26.00. Just in case, a 2021 Alameda County, Homeless Mortality Report is available by clicking here.

Additionally, a Homeless Death Review Committee in California has been authorized for creation that may assist those with a morbid curiosity to identify the root causes of death among homeless individuals.

Attacks On The Homeless >>> https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67666887 :

The homeless and the unhoused are being murderd at alarming rates all across the nation, according to reports.

Homelessness Is Up By 12% Since 2022:

A recent report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released December 15, 2023, revealed that more than 650,000 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2023, a staggering colossal 12% increase from 2022. This includes, families, unaccompanied youth, plus around 35,574 veterans.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Between 15,000 and 40,000 homeless people died in 2023.
Lynda Carson
Sat, Dec 23, 2023 12:28AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$53.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code