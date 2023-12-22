From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Christmas is Canceled: What Would Jesus Do for Palestine?
Date:
Monday, December 25, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
We are in the Christmas season when bells are ringing and Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
But not in Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus.
The Israeli onslaught against Gaza has killed upwards of 20,000 including 8,000 children. At least 300, including 72 children, have been killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank since October 7.
Palestinian Christians are united in their condemnation of Israeli atrocities. In Bethlehem, the town of Jesus’ birth, a scene representing “Christ in the Rubble” lies inside the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Pastor Munther Isaac explains, “It is impossible to celebrate when there is a massacre, a genocide, taking place in Gaza to our people. The idea was to send a message to the world that this is what Christmas looks in Palestine… Children being pulled from under the rubble, their homes destroyed while the world is celebrating."
Join us to keep Palestine in our hearts during the Christmas season, hear from Palestinian Christians and US clergy about what they believe Jesus would do for Palestine, and learn how to keep taking action for a ceasefire during the holidays.
Join us to keep Palestine in our hearts during the Christmas season, hear from Palestinian Christians and US clergy about what they believe Jesus would do for Palestine, and learn how to keep taking action for a ceasefire during the holidays.
For more information: http://bit.ly/palestinechristmas
