Reading Circle: The Palestinian Struggle for Self-Determination
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
Also on Zoom
Register: https://bit.ly/PalestinianStruggleReadingCircle (or scan QR code in the image)
Reading Circle: The Palestinian Struggle for Self-Determination
This reading circle aims to strengthen solidarity with the Palestinian struggle by studying the history of the occupation and resistance from a socialist perspective.
Short readings will cover the history of Zionism, Palestinian resistance, debates and divisions within the Palestinian leadership, and how U.S. activists can best help the fight to free Palestine.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2468738149...
