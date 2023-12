Reading Circle: The Palestinian Struggle for Self-DeterminationThis reading circle aims to strengthen solidarity with the Palestinian struggle by studying the history of the occupation and resistance from a socialist perspective.Short readings will cover the history of Zionism, Palestinian resistance, debates and divisions within the Palestinian leadership, and how U.S. activists can best help the fight to free Palestine.WEDNESDAYS, JAN. 10, 17, 24, & 316:30 to 8:30 pmNew Valencia Hall747 Polk St. (near Ellis St.)San Francisco7 blocks from Civic CenterBART, on or near Muni#5,19,27,31,39,49$3-5 donationOr via ZoomRegister: https://bit.ly/PalestinianStruggleReadingCircle (or scan QR code in the image)