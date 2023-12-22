From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Time:
9:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
viva palestina
Location Details:
in front of Cathedral of Christ, 2121 Harrison Ave, Oakland, CA
Vigil for Palestine:
there will be an Altar
names of the Palestinians killed by Israeli Military will be called in respect
bring a candle/tea light, flower or a snack to share (optional)
can write small notes to put on altar, join singing, flyer to distribute to your neighborhood
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 3:14PM
