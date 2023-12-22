Oakland: Vigil for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Time:

9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

viva palestina

Location Details:

in front of Cathedral of Christ, 2121 Harrison Ave, Oakland, CA

Vigil for Palestine:



there will be an Altar

names of the Palestinians killed by Israeli Military will be called in respect

bring a candle/tea light, flower or a snack to share (optional)

can write small notes to put on altar, join singing, flyer to distribute to your neighborhood