From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Microplastics? Macro Problems
Date:
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Webinar over Zoom. Register through Eventbrite.
Explore how plastic waste contributes to our changing climate. Dr. Imari Walker-Franklin will teach you how plastic impacts our health and the environment. Learn solutions to our growing microplastics pollution.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/microplastics...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 11:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network