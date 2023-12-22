From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Drought, Atmospheric Rivers and Floods, Oh My!
Date:
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Webinar over Zoom
Delve into the world of weather. Join Christine Shields and Erik Porse to learn why California is experiencing more rainfall after years of extreme drought. Discover how we are adapting to our changing climate.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drought-atmos...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 11:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network