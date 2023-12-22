From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF: Paint Tears for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Japantown Peace Plaza
San Francisco, CA
Tears for Palestine was created by Palestinians of Japan (@palestinejapan) as “A global, collective work of art to honor the victims of the Gaza genocide. An open letter to the world, from the world, asking for an immediate ceasefire”.
We heed this call for international solidarity on the Dec 23rd Global Day of Action to Shut It Down for Palestine.
Through this event, we will share the stories of a few of the over 20,000 people martyred in Gaza these past 75 days to ensure our community bears witness and takes action.
We will then join the 1pm march and action in downtown SF to say No Xmas as Usual, SHUT IT DOWN!
#tearsforpalestine
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1IB7nsvKtx/?i...
