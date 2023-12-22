top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/23/2023
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Arts + Action

SF: Paint Tears for Palestine

sm_413218543_388632616943585_2263893938376946916_n.jpg
original image (720x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Japantown Peace Plaza
San Francisco, CA
Tears for Palestine was created by Palestinians of Japan (@palestinejapan) as “A global, collective work of art to honor the victims of the Gaza genocide. An open letter to the world, from the world, asking for an immediate ceasefire”.

We heed this call for international solidarity on the Dec 23rd Global Day of Action to Shut It Down for Palestine.

Through this event, we will share the stories of a few of the over 20,000 people martyred in Gaza these past 75 days to ensure our community bears witness and takes action.

We will then join the 1pm march and action in downtown SF to say No Xmas as Usual, SHUT IT DOWN!

#tearsforpalestine
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1IB7nsvKtx/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 10:14AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$53.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code