SF: Paint Tears for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Japantown Peace Plaza

San Francisco, CA



Tears for Palestine was created by Palestinians of Japan (@palestinejapan) as “A global, collective work of art to honor the victims of the Gaza genocide. An open letter to the world, from the world, asking for an immediate ceasefire”.



We heed this call for international solidarity on the Dec 23rd Global Day of Action to Shut It Down for Palestine.



Through this event, we will share the stories of a few of the over 20,000 people martyred in Gaza these past 75 days to ensure our community bears witness and takes action.



We will then join the 1pm march and action in downtown SF to say No Xmas as Usual, SHUT IT DOWN!



#tearsforpalestine