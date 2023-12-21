From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: No Christmas during Genocide: A vigil demanding an end to the bombing of Gaza
Date:
Monday, December 25, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
West Steps, State Capitol
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA
A vigil demanding an end to the bombing of Gaza.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
