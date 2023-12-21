From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Sacramento: No Christmas during Genocide: A vigil demanding an end to the bombing of Gaza

Date:

Monday, December 25, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

West Steps, State Capitol

1315 10th St

Sacramento, CA

A vigil demanding an end to the bombing of Gaza.