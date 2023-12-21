From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Run/Walk for Palestine
Saturday, December 23, 2023
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Other
Angela
1725 L St.
Sacramento, CA
Run/Walk for Palestine on Dec 23 at 9am. Meet at Pressed Coffee & Records ,1725 L St, Sacramento.
For more information: 916.234.6292
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/run-walk-for-pal...
