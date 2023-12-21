From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Carol for a Ceasefire
Date:
Friday, December 22, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
1550 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Meet on the triangle in front of Jamba Juice in Downtown Santa Cruz to carol for a ceasefire. Please join us if you are wishing for #PeaceOnEarth this Christmas.
We'll provide song sheets with #ceasefirecarols.
Details here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1h5FNYYg7cGOrZwgnampDs8Cg-guJOt3n/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 4:27PM
