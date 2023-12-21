top
San Francisco
San Francisco
LGBTI / Queer

Gays Displaying 50 Ft. Rainbow Flag at St. Mary's on Christmas Thanking Pope

sm_xmas_advance.jpg
original image (1417x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 25, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
1111 Gough Street at Geary Blvd.
Please join members of the Rainbow Brigade on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, at 12 noon, on the sidewalk in front of St. Mary's Cathedral, 1111 Gough at Geary Blvd., San Francisco, when we will unfurl an enormous LGBTQ Pride flag.

We are grateful Pope Francis issued a declaration permitting church blessings of same-sex unions, and urge him to eradicate all homophobic practices and teachings promulgated by the Vatican.

Rainbow attire is encouraged. Spread the word.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 2:42PM
IMC Network
