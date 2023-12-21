From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gays Displaying 50 Ft. Rainbow Flag at St. Mary's on Christmas Thanking Pope
Date:
Monday, December 25, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
1111 Gough Street at Geary Blvd.
Please join members of the Rainbow Brigade on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, at 12 noon, on the sidewalk in front of St. Mary's Cathedral, 1111 Gough at Geary Blvd., San Francisco, when we will unfurl an enormous LGBTQ Pride flag.
We are grateful Pope Francis issued a declaration permitting church blessings of same-sex unions, and urge him to eradicate all homophobic practices and teachings promulgated by the Vatican.
Rainbow attire is encouraged. Spread the word.
We are grateful Pope Francis issued a declaration permitting church blessings of same-sex unions, and urge him to eradicate all homophobic practices and teachings promulgated by the Vatican.
Rainbow attire is encouraged. Spread the word.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 2:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network