San Diego: All Out For Gaza!
Date:
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
6th and Laurel
San Diego
San Diego
Join us this Saturday, December 23 as we make it clear that there will be no business as usual and no Christmas as usual as long as a genocide against Palestinians continues.
We will continue to show up for Palestine as long as our demands are not met. We demand a ceasefire, an end to U.S. complicity in genocide, an end to the siege on Gaza, and an end to the occupation in Palestine!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1F8aQkg6cA/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 1:16PM
