“The Six: The Untold Story of RMS Titanic’s Chinese Passengers” Film Screening

Date:

Friday, January 26, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

When RMS Titanic sank on a cold night in 1912, barely 700 people escaped with their lives. Among them were six Chinese men. Arriving in New York with the other survivors, the six were met not with compassion, but suspicion and slander. Less than 24 hours later, they were expelled from the country, and vanished. What became of them, and why did they disappear so completely?



Join us on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 PM for a film screening and discussion of The Six: The Untold Story of RMS Titanic’s Chinese Passengers. Together, we will embark on an epic journey that crosses continents, as an international team of investigators sets out to uncover the truth about the six surviving Chinese passengers of the Titanic, and to right a century-old injustice. The Six is an extraordinary story of survival and dignity in the face of racism and anti-immigrant policy that still reverberates today. It was directed by Arthur Jones, produced by Luo Tong for LostPensivos Films, and executive produced by James Cameron.