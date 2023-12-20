SF: No XMAS As Usual: Shut It Down For Palestine!

Date:

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Powell and Market St.

San Francisco, CA

‼️No Christmas as usual during a genocide‼️



As the genocide in Gaza continues, Palestinian Christian leaders have canceled all Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ. 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, millions have been displaced, and still the Israeli siege and bombardment continues. Biden, Netanyahu and their ruling class allies are hoping that here in the US the Christmas holidays will distract from their ongoing massacres, but the people will not back down! We will continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine. No Christmas as usual - keep the pressure on in the streets as we demand a permanent ceasefire along with the end of the siege on Gaza, freedom for all Palestinian political prisoners, and an end to the occupation once and for all.