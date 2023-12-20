Annual Unhoused Tombstone Memorial on Winter Solstice

Date:

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Unhoused Response Group San Jose

Location Details:

Arena Green

W. Santa Clara Street and Barack Obama Blvd.

Downtown San Jose



San Jose’s annual December 21 Tombstone Memorial to honor the memory of unhoused people who died this year in Santa Clara County has moved. This year, the display will be held on the Arena Green at the corner of West Santa Clara Street and Barack Obama Boulevard, across from the SAP Pavilion.



This year, the tombstones are not part of the Annual Unhoused Memorial because the group that puts it on, Silicon Valley Interreligious Council, wants to boost their public profile (direct quote) and so they insist on having the mayor of San Jose speak.



We at URG believe strongly that the memorial should not be political, especially during an election year, and that the mayor speaking, particularly when the majority of tombstones are in remembrance of people from San Jose and the death rate has shown no significant decrease, is offensive.



The tombstones will be displayed in an alternate and impactful location December 21, the longest night of the year and the day that's recognized as a day of mourning for unhoused people.



GATHERING/VIGIL TIME: WINTER SOLSTICE on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21 @ 11 AM



DISPLAY TIME: 10 AM TO 5 PM



PLACE: ARENA GREEN



STREETS: WEST SANTA CLARA STREET AND BARACK OBAMA BOULEVARD, SAN JOSE