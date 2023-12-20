top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Israelism film showing

Date:
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
UU Justice In the Middle East
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, Ca.
A showing of Israelism, a film, which follows two young American Jews as they contrast the version of Israel they learned about in school and at home with the violence they encounter in the West Bank, has become the center of controversy, of repeated attempts to shut down film showings on college campuses.
The attempted cancellations have resulted in threatened disciplinary actions, a department chair stepping down and extensive news coverage.
The Jewish film makers of Israelism have been accused of “antisemitism,” a charge they deny. The interest in the film has escalated as the vitriol against the film has grown more intense.
Come and judge for yourself a film that embraces the humanity of Palestinians.
