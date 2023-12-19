Intifada for Palestine Winter Solstice Rally and March

Date:

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Oscar Grant Plaza

1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza

Oakland, CA

CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED THIS YEAR



NO CELEBRATION WITHOUT LIBERATION!



Join us as we reclaim the streets THIS THURSDAY at 6PM @ Oscar Grant Plaza



It is our responsibility to answer the call from the heroes of Gaza to shut down all operations until Palestine is FREE! From the West Bank, to Sudan, to the Congo, to OAKLAND—WE STAND TOGETHER! As we exist upon colonized territory in Amerikkka, it is especially important for us to show the world that STOLEN LAND IS NOT YOURS TO CLAIM!



GAZA WE HEAR YOU! WE SEE YOU! WE LOVE YOU! LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA!