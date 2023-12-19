From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Intifada for Palestine Winter Solstice Rally and March
Date:
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA
CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED THIS YEAR
NO CELEBRATION WITHOUT LIBERATION!
Join us as we reclaim the streets THIS THURSDAY at 6PM @ Oscar Grant Plaza
It is our responsibility to answer the call from the heroes of Gaza to shut down all operations until Palestine is FREE! From the West Bank, to Sudan, to the Congo, to OAKLAND—WE STAND TOGETHER! As we exist upon colonized territory in Amerikkka, it is especially important for us to show the world that STOLEN LAND IS NOT YOURS TO CLAIM!
GAZA WE HEAR YOU! WE SEE YOU! WE LOVE YOU! LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA!
NO CELEBRATION WITHOUT LIBERATION!
Join us as we reclaim the streets THIS THURSDAY at 6PM @ Oscar Grant Plaza
It is our responsibility to answer the call from the heroes of Gaza to shut down all operations until Palestine is FREE! From the West Bank, to Sudan, to the Congo, to OAKLAND—WE STAND TOGETHER! As we exist upon colonized territory in Amerikkka, it is especially important for us to show the world that STOLEN LAND IS NOT YOURS TO CLAIM!
GAZA WE HEAR YOU! WE SEE YOU! WE LOVE YOU! LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1BmyHsrIWR/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 9:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network