From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
One Big Man — One Hot Truck! Settlement proposed for UCSF shipyard worker with radioactive truck
A UCSF AFSCME 3299 Hunters Point animal care technician has been contaminated and sickened by radioactive material surrounding the building where he and other UCSF workers were doing their work.
John Miranda is the lead plaintiff in an occupational injury case filed by two UCSF workers with respiratory disease and one with cancer. Miranda is disabled by heart failure and chronic lung disease. They were never evacuated or relieved of duty during the Parcel E-2 landfill fire that erupted in "green, yellow, and orange" flames in front of Building 830.
Full article by Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai: https://westsideobserver.com/23/12-settlement-proposed-for-ucsf-worker-with-radioactive-truck.php
Full article by Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai: https://westsideobserver.com/23/12-settlement-proposed-for-ucsf-worker-with-radioactive-truck.php
For more information: https://westsideobserver.com/23/12-settlem...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network