Webinar: Medical Apartheid in Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join our incredible medical students with the Muslim Student Association on Wednesday December 20th at 12:10pm for this important webinar on Medical Apartheid in Palestine, taught by Dr. Jess Ghannam. Dr. Jess has been working in community health in Gaza over the past 25 years and is an expert on the health impacts of settler colonialism.



Zoom link: bit.ly/Medical_Apartheid