Webinar: Medical Apartheid in Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join our incredible medical students with the Muslim Student Association on Wednesday December 20th at 12:10pm for this important webinar on Medical Apartheid in Palestine, taught by Dr. Jess Ghannam. Dr. Jess has been working in community health in Gaza over the past 25 years and is an expert on the health impacts of settler colonialism.
Zoom link: bit.ly/Medical_Apartheid
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C06uFfTrP8s/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 6:04PM
