East Bay Arts + Action Racial Justice

Lunar New Year x Black History Month Community Celebration 2024

sm_thumbnail_poster.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Save the date! Join us on Saturday, February 3, 2024 as we partner with the Malonga Arts Residents Association (MARA) for the Oakland Asian Cultural Center’s second annual Lunar New Year x Black History Month Community Celebration.

We welcome our community back for another celebration of Asian and African-American solidarity through art, music, and dance.

We are thrilled to present this year’s incredible lineup of Black and Asian martial artists, musicians, and dance groups including Blood Moon Orchestra with Van Anh Vo and special guest Kev Choice, Diamano Coura drummers, Carla Service Dance-A-Vision Entertainment, Kenneth Pitts’ Martial Arts student, and CAL USA Lion Dancers. In addition to a full day of performances, we are bringing back a local vendor marketplace, a children’s zone with Eastwind Books of Berkeley, and an exhibition on Black and Asian solidarity.

This event is part of OACC’s ongoing Open E.A.R.S. for Change initiative started in 2020 to build stronger relationships among local APIA and Black communities.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/lnybhm2024/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 4:46PM
