The Beehive Collective is on tour with their massive, collaboratively produced, and intricately detailed murals. Packed with nature metaphors, peoples histories, and teeming with biodiversity, these images offer the foundation for an event of participatory discussion, poetic storytelling, and popular education.Come see the bees present their newly released 10 Year Anniversary edition of “MesoAmerica Resiste!”, their new book, “The True Cost of Coal”, and even a peak into their work-in-progress about California: “The Callegory”. Prints will be available for sale. http://www.beehivecollective.org ** The event is open to the public. Sliding-scale donations for the artists are accepted at the door, but no one turned away for lack of funds. **