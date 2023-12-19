top
East Bay Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Beehive Collective - Art as Resistance.

sm_beehive_oakland.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 08, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Oil and Gas Action Network
Email:
Location Details:
1601 18th St Oakland, CA
The Beehive Collective is on tour with their massive, collaboratively produced, and intricately detailed murals. Packed with nature metaphors, peoples histories, and teeming with biodiversity, these images offer the foundation for an event of participatory discussion, poetic storytelling, and popular education.

Come see the bees present their newly released 10 Year Anniversary edition of “MesoAmerica Resiste!”, their new book, “The True Cost of Coal”, and even a peak into their work-in-progress about California: “The Callegory”. Prints will be available for sale. http://www.beehivecollective.org

** The event is open to the public. Sliding-scale donations for the artists are accepted at the door, but no one turned away for lack of funds. **
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/beehive-c...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 12:21PM
