Ongoing Fax Campaign: Senator Alex Padilla Call For Ceasefire!
Date:
Friday, December 22, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Roshan Razavi
Location Details:
Online/virtual event
ACTION; ONGOING: Jam California Senator Alex Padilla's Los Angeles fax line with messages every day until he calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and stop to Israeli genocide of Palestinians.
Los Angeles, CA office fax number: (202) 224-0357
For free internet faxing you can go to http://www.faxzero.com for 5 free faxes per day. No sign up necessary.
Instructions: Scroll down the page until you see a green box from where you can fill in the information and send the fax.
Or use any fax app you know of.
For more information: https://fb.me/e/3hmTcBvNQ
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 8:44AM
