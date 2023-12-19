From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: Demand for a Ceasefire Resolution at El Cerrito City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
City Hall, City Council Chamber
10890 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA
Please join us Tuesday night as we ask city council to pass a Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza.
