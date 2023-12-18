top
Central Valley U.S. Racial Justice

Antifascists Alert Modesto Neighbors of Local Neo-Nazis Harley and Haley Petero

by anonymous
Mon, Dec 18, 2023 9:18PM
Harley and Haley Petero pair has been responsible for numerous acts of hate throughout Northern California. An anonymous group of Antifascists has taken it upon themselves to put the duo on blast to their neighbors and community.
sm_harley-haley-petero-letters.jpeg
original image (1536x2048)
This week, Antifascists from Northern and Central California collaborated to send out hundreds of letters alerting neighbors in Modesto, CA about a neo-Nazi couple living in their neighborhood. Harley and Haley Petero have been active with neo-nazi and white nationalist groups including "White Lives Matter California", "Norcal Active Club", and the "Goyim Defense League". The two are also responsible for literring neighborhoods with racist, homophobic, and antisemitic flyers, hanging banners with nazi symbols and slogans, and organizing a nationwide campaign wherein neo-nazis call in to leave hateful comments with city councils and school board meetings. The two will no longer be able to operate their program of bigotry with anonymity or secrecy from their local community.
