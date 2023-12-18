From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Walnut Creek: Palestine Ceasefire Protest
Saturday, December 23, 2023
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Civic Park
1375 Civic Dr
Walnut Creek, CA
A Palestine protest in Walnut Creek, organized by a coalition of youth groups, civil society organizations, religious groups, and community centers in the East Bay.
The protest will start in Civic Park on Saturday, December 23 at 12 pm. We will then march through downtown and back to Civic Park, demanding a ceasefire, an end to U.S. funding of Israel, and a free Palestine.
INSTAGRAMS to contact: @laslomas_mena @dvsunite @laslomas_msa
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0-dFWCRZJb/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 8:03PM
