Walnut Creek: Palestine Ceasefire Protest

Date:

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Civic Park

1375 Civic Dr

Walnut Creek, CA

A Palestine protest in Walnut Creek, organized by a coalition of youth groups, civil society organizations, religious groups, and community centers in the East Bay.



The protest will start in Civic Park on Saturday, December 23 at 12 pm. We will then march through downtown and back to Civic Park, demanding a ceasefire, an end to U.S. funding of Israel, and a free Palestine.



INSTAGRAMS to contact: @laslomas_mena @dvsunite @laslomas_msa