Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
UCSF Library
530 Parnassus Ave
San Francisco, CA
Vigil for Palestine hosted by Bay Area Healthcare Workers for Palestine and Justice in Palestine at UCSF.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 7:46PM
