Webinar: Food As Medicine, Food as Weapon: Starvation in Gaza
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Angela
Zoom (Registration link is below)
From Turtle Island to Palestine, a discussion on colonial food tactics as Gaza starves with Palestinian Chef Reem Assil, Akwesasne Seed Keeper Rowen White, and Drs Manal Elkarra & Rupa Marya.
For more information: https://bit.ly/HCWLiberatePalestine
