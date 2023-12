Join community members at the Dec 19 Alameda City Council Meeting to call for adoption of a Resolution for Ceasefire. Show solidarity with the Palestinian people by bringing signs, wearing your keffiyeh and being present for the open comments of the council meeting.If you're interested in speaking during public comment, please meet the organizers in front of City Hall at 6:30 pm. The Council meeting begins at 7 pm.Sign in support of the resolution here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeU0ZCdFBhe8v7k5qHdrzfpWgcU6EqiodNemyKUOhY2FePOUg/viewform