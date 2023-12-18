From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Out for Alameda City Council
Date:
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
2263 Santa Clara Ave
Alameda, CA
Alameda, CA
Join community members at the Dec 19 Alameda City Council Meeting to call for adoption of a Resolution for Ceasefire. Show solidarity with the Palestinian people by bringing signs, wearing your keffiyeh and being present for the open comments of the council meeting.
If you're interested in speaking during public comment, please meet the organizers in front of City Hall at 6:30 pm. The Council meeting begins at 7 pm.
Sign in support of the resolution here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeU0ZCdFBhe8v7k5qHdrzfpWgcU6EqiodNemyKUOhY2FePOUg/viewform
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/people/Alameda-Fa...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 7:36PM
