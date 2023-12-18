top
Palestine South Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Santa Clara: Pack the City Council Meeting for Palestine

Date:
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1500 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA
Pack the city council meeting for Palestine! Tuesday, December 19th at 6:30pm. Attend in person if possible or via zoom. Ask the city council to vote yes on adding the Palestine Resolution to next meeting's agenda. Be ready to give public comment on Agenda item #5. Wear Palestinian colors and your keffiyeh. Bring banners.

Everyone should ask that the resolution call for:
1. Stopping the killing of civilians
2. Letting humanitarian aid in
3. Releasing all hostages on both sides

Email city council to add a ceasefire resolution to the following meeting's agenda: https://bit.ly/sc4peace Zoom Meeting ID: 997-0675-9306
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 7:31PM
