Pack the city council meeting for Palestine! Tuesday, December 19th at 6:30pm. Attend in person if possible or via zoom. Ask the city council to vote yes on adding the Palestine Resolution to next meeting's agenda. Be ready to give public comment on Agenda item #5. Wear Palestinian colors and your keffiyeh. Bring banners.Everyone should ask that the resolution call for:1. Stopping the killing of civilians2. Letting humanitarian aid in3. Releasing all hostages on both sidesEmail city council to add a ceasefire resolution to the following meeting's agenda: https://bit.ly/sc4peace Zoom Meeting ID: 997-0675-9306