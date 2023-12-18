From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Clara: Pack the City Council Meeting for Palestine
Date:
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1500 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Pack the city council meeting for Palestine! Tuesday, December 19th at 6:30pm. Attend in person if possible or via zoom. Ask the city council to vote yes on adding the Palestine Resolution to next meeting's agenda. Be ready to give public comment on Agenda item #5. Wear Palestinian colors and your keffiyeh. Bring banners.
Everyone should ask that the resolution call for:
1. Stopping the killing of civilians
2. Letting humanitarian aid in
3. Releasing all hostages on both sides
Email city council to add a ceasefire resolution to the following meeting's agenda: https://bit.ly/sc4peace Zoom Meeting ID: 997-0675-9306
Everyone should ask that the resolution call for:
1. Stopping the killing of civilians
2. Letting humanitarian aid in
3. Releasing all hostages on both sides
Email city council to add a ceasefire resolution to the following meeting's agenda: https://bit.ly/sc4peace Zoom Meeting ID: 997-0675-9306
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 7:31PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network