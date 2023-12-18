top
California San Francisco Government & Elections

Demand Donald Trump's Bail be Revoked and Donald Trump be Remanded into Custody.

Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Quanah Brightman
Location Details:
Supreme Court of California 350 McAllister St Room 1295, San Francisco, CA 94102
This January 6 marks the third anniversary of the insurrection. January 6 was a dark day in America. The bipartisan January 6th Select Committee has shown that Trump and his MAGA allies planned, promoted, and paid for a criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they knew they’d lost.

Even though some of the most prominent election conspiracists lost their midterms, MAGA Republicans are already looking to 2024 for ways to overturn the will of voters. They are working to sabotage future elections by changing state laws, threatening state officials and packing election administration offices so that they can have the final say over election results – even when they lose.

We cannot be complacent and are calling for an end to the ongoing violent and criminal attacks on our freedoms. We must protect our elections by protecting voters, election officials, and a free and fair process.

Join us as we demand Donald Trump's Bail be Revoked and Donald Trump be Remanded into Custody. #LockUpAllDomesticTerrorists

Supreme Court of California
350 McAllister St Room 1295, San Francisco, CA 94102
Saturday, January 6, 2024
1:00PM – 3:00PM

https://actionnetwork.org/events/demand-donald-trumps-bail-be-revoked-and-donald-trump-be-remanded-into-custody?source=direct_link&

@UnitedNativeAmericans

https://linktr.ee/unitednativeamericans?fbclid=IwAR24l-yvulUNAF9LhDZ5Z161ocaQICsY7rd2oAKm-haxHUeajr1ENbohoRQ
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/demand-do...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 5:34PM
