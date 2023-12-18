This January 6 marks the third anniversary of the insurrection. January 6 was a dark day in America. The bipartisan January 6th Select Committee has shown that Trump and his MAGA allies planned, promoted, and paid for a criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they knew they’d lost.Even though some of the most prominent election conspiracists lost their midterms, MAGA Republicans are already looking to 2024 for ways to overturn the will of voters. They are working to sabotage future elections by changing state laws, threatening state officials and packing election administration offices so that they can have the final say over election results – even when they lose.We cannot be complacent and are calling for an end to the ongoing violent and criminal attacks on our freedoms. We must protect our elections by protecting voters, election officials, and a free and fair process.Join us as we demand Donald Trump's Bail be Revoked and Donald Trump be Remanded into Custody. #LockUpAllDomesticTerroristsSupreme Court of California350 McAllister St Room 1295, San Francisco, CA 94102Saturday, January 6, 20241:00PM – 3:00PM@UnitedNativeAmericans