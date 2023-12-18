Discussion regarding building strength & longevity of movement in Support of Palestine

Sunday, January 07, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Meeting

https://triplejustice.org

The Long Haul 3124 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705

Public discussion open to all, regarding building strength & longevity of movement in Support of Palestine in the Bay Area,



Meet & greet / snacks at 6pm, discussion starts at 6:30pm.



we have the back room for the whole evening so those who want to stay longer and continue can.



If there are many of us we will break out in small groups and do report backs and synthesis of ideas (People's Assembly style).



