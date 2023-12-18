From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Discussion regarding building strength & longevity of movement in Support of Palestine
Sunday, January 07, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Meeting
https://triplejustice.org
The Long Haul 3124 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705
Public discussion open to all, regarding building strength & longevity of movement in Support of Palestine in the Bay Area,
Meet & greet / snacks at 6pm, discussion starts at 6:30pm.
we have the back room for the whole evening so those who want to stay longer and continue can.
If there are many of us we will break out in small groups and do report backs and synthesis of ideas (People's Assembly style).
For more information: https://triplejustice.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 12:56PM
