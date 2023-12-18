top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Seaside PD Protest

sm_seaside_police_protest.jpg
original image (1118x1118)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Not One More!
Location Details:
4PM Rally at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave, Seaside
4:30PM March to City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave, Seaside
The people of Seaside say No Uno Más! Not One More! Our communities will not live another day in fear!

Thursday, Dec. 21st:
4pm: Rally at Oldemeyer Center
4:30pm: March to City Hall
5pm: Public comments at City Council meeting

This is a great opportunity to tell your local policy makers that there is a direct link between state violence against Palestinians in Gaza and state violence against Black and Brown communities here at home. We encourage you to give public comment, and to include in your statement a demand that the Seaside City Council pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to all US military, economic, and diplomatic support to Israel.

Tell City Council we demand an end to racial profiling and police violence!

Wear black or brown to express solidarity with our Black and Brown communities!

No more police violence! No more racial profiling! No more terrorizing our communities! No more school to prison pipeline!

From Gaza to Seaside, we demand freedom from state violence! Hands off our bodies! Hands off our homes! Hands off our children!
sm_seaside-police-protest-2.jpg
original image (1302x1303)
On December 12, 2023, Seaside Police Officer John Crivello was captured on video kneeling on a teenager's head.

News article and interview with teen:

Seaside officer under investigation following accusations of using excessive force
https://www.ksbw.com/article/seaside-officer-under-investigation-following-accusations-of-using-excessive-force/46123290
