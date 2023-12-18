From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside PD Protest
Date:
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Not One More!
Location Details:
4PM Rally at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave, Seaside
4:30PM March to City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave, Seaside
The people of Seaside say No Uno Más! Not One More! Our communities will not live another day in fear!
Thursday, Dec. 21st:
4pm: Rally at Oldemeyer Center
4:30pm: March to City Hall
5pm: Public comments at City Council meeting
This is a great opportunity to tell your local policy makers that there is a direct link between state violence against Palestinians in Gaza and state violence against Black and Brown communities here at home. We encourage you to give public comment, and to include in your statement a demand that the Seaside City Council pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to all US military, economic, and diplomatic support to Israel.
Tell City Council we demand an end to racial profiling and police violence!
Wear black or brown to express solidarity with our Black and Brown communities!
No more police violence! No more racial profiling! No more terrorizing our communities! No more school to prison pipeline!
From Gaza to Seaside, we demand freedom from state violence! Hands off our bodies! Hands off our homes! Hands off our children!
