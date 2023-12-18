From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Community Christmas Dinner
Date:
Monday, December 25, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Christmas
Location Details:
Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz
Once again this year, the Friends of Christmas are partnering with Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs to serve a hot, delicious holiday meal with vegan options to our houseless friends and neighbors and those in our community of low or very modest means. Weather depending (for location only.)
* DONATIONS: https://gofund.me/a41cbfdf
* VOLUNTEER: menu [at] foodnotbombs.net
* CLOTHING DROP OFF: at the Town Clock on December 25, 11 AM - 1 PM
Please join us in helping to turn a time of want and need into a celebration of joy and generosity.
Happy Holidays!
Food Not Bombs
Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Friends of Christmas
For more information: https://santacruz.foodnotbombs.net/index.php
