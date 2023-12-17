From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Gaza & International Humanitarian Law
Monday, December 18, 2023
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Speaker
Angela
Zoom
Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, offers a unique perspective on the Gaza crisis, delving into the complexities through the lens of international humanitarian law.
