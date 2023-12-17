Conversation with Independent Journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous on the U.S. role in Gaza

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Speaker

Angela

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill will host a live conversation with independent journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous on the U.S. role in Israel’s scorched-earth campaign to annihilate Gaza and the urgent need for journalism that tells the truth about this crisis.