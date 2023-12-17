From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Conversation with Independent Journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous on the U.S. role in Gaza
Date:
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill will host a live conversation with independent journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous on the U.S. role in Israel’s scorched-earth campaign to annihilate Gaza and the urgent need for journalism that tells the truth about this crisis.
For more information: https://join.theintercept.com/signup/gaza_...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 17, 2023 6:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network