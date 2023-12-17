From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor Holds Oakland Rally and March to Support Palestine
Thousands march for cease fire, end of occupation and end of US complicity in slaughter of Palestinians
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOakland, December 16. As Israel's continues its US supported genocide against the people of Palestine, worldwide opposition intensifies. A newly invigorated US labor movement is taking part with several thousand rallying and marching from Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza.
Working people from the ILWU, SEIU, teachers, medical workers and union organizers spoke and sang. Jewish organizations were there to say that "never again is now" and that Israeli criminality has nothing to do with Judaism.
The march was led by huge signs that demanded an immediate cease-fire and proclaimed solidarity with Palestinian labor. A large banner read "No US Tax $$$ 4 Genocide." They marched to Lake Merritt and back.
Historically, American labor has at times, supported Israel and even acted with CIA involvement on the world stage. However, the times "they are a changing" and US - Palestinian labor solidarity is increasing.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Great photos!
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 3:47PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network