Palestine East Bay Anti-War Labor & Workers

Labor Holds Oakland Rally and March to Support Palestine

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
Thousands march for cease fire, end of occupation and end of US complicity in slaughter of Palestinians
sm_01_350-850_6919.jpg
original image (1874x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Oakland, December 16. As Israel's continues its US supported genocide against the people of Palestine, worldwide opposition intensifies. A newly invigorated US labor movement is taking part with several thousand rallying and marching from Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Working people from the ILWU, SEIU, teachers, medical workers and union organizers spoke and sang. Jewish organizations were there to say that "never again is now" and that Israeli criminality has nothing to do with Judaism.

The march was led by huge signs that demanded an immediate cease-fire and proclaimed solidarity with Palestinian labor. A large banner read "No US Tax $$$ 4 Genocide." They marched to Lake Merritt and back.

Historically, American labor has at times, supported Israel and even acted with CIA involvement on the world stage. However, the times "they are a changing" and US - Palestinian labor solidarity is increasing.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_02_350-858_8535.jpg
original image (1400x1577)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_03_350-858_8557.jpg
original image (1400x1679)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_04_350-858_8560.jpg
original image (1808x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_05_350-858_8570.jpg
original image (1400x1860)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_06_350-858_8574.jpg
original image (1400x1959)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_07_350-850_6890.jpg
original image (2092x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_08_350-858_8624.jpg
original image (1400x1987)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_09_350-858_8657.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_10_350-850_6937.jpg
original image (1856x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_11_350-850_6944.jpg
original image (1961x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_12_350-850_6949.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_13_350-858_8683.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_14_350-850_6952.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_15_350-850_6958.jpg
original image (1922x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_16_350-858_8686.jpg
original image (1839x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_17_350-850_6967.jpg
original image (2061x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_18_350-850_6986.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_19_350-850_6992.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 2:40PM
sm_20_350-858_8701.jpg
original image (1824x1400)
Great photos!
Dan Bacher
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 3:47PM
